King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and has not been making many royal appearances, but the king just gave a brief health update on Easter.

King Charles III was just spotted attending an Easter church service with other members of the royal family. It was the king’s first outing since he revealed his cancer diagnosis back in February 2024, and while he has been seen driving places and has continued to attend meetings as king, this was his first time making a true public appearance.

The king has been taking time to focus on his health, but he did give a brief update when asked to “get well soon.”

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Antony Jones/Getty Images

King Charles revealed he’s doing his ‘best’ with his cancer treatments

Charles has been fairly quiet about his treatments and how they’ve been going. The king has not revealed what type of cancer he has, nor has he discussed his treatment plan, but he has been spotted traveling to and from treatments. There were rumors that the king would do his best to attend this year’s church service in Windsor, but people were still surprised to see him actually make it out.

Charles spent some time greeting the public on Easter, and he undoubtedly received well-wishes from those who were waiting to see him. When someone told the king to “get well soon,” Express reports that he replied with a simple health update: “I’m doing my best.”

Charles attend the church service alongside a number of other royal family members. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was at his side, and all of the king’s siblings attended the services as well. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children were noticeably absent, which was to be expected; Kate is also going through cancer treatment and was not expected to attend today’s services.

Charles is doing his best to attend as many major royal events as he can, with the first of those having seemingly gone well.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on Easter 2024 | Antony Jones/Getty Images

It’s unclear when King Charles will return to royal duties

Little is known about Charles’ current health situation. The king looked quite well during today’s appearance, but without a true understanding of his diagnosis and treatment, it’s impossible to tell when or if he might return to full-time royal duties. For now, other members of the royal family have been picking up his slack. Camilla has actually increased her royal engagements, while other royals like Prince Edward and Princess Anne have also been doing more. Prince Andrew is unable to perform royal duties, and with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in the United States, the monarchy is slimmer than ever.

William is still taking on royal duties, but he’s working in a more limited capacity. Kate is currently out with no clear return date, and of course the couple’s children are far too young to become working royals.