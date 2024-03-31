After Katy Perry leaves 'American Idol,' who will take her place? Here's what sources say about Taylor Swift taking over.

ABC’s American Idol Season 22 features Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan as judges on the show, but fans should get ready to say goodbye to Perry. The “California Gurls” singer announced that she plans to leave the show after the current season. So, who will replace her? Sources claim Taylor Swift will be asked to take over.

Who will replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’? She plans to leave after season 22

Katy Perry started judging American Idol during season 16 in 2018. She, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are who fans are used to seeing on the panel. However, that’s about to change after 2024. Perry announced her imminent departure on Feb. 12, 2024, while talking to Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Perry said. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connecting me with the heart of America. But, I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat; you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

So, who will be offered Perry’s spot? A source told DailyMail.com that showrunners will extend the offer to Taylor Swift.

“She will be offered the job,” the source said. “That is a long shot. They are just thinking about what would be the best-case scenario, namely to get the biggest star in the world. But they aren’t holding their breath on getting Taylor.”

While “every option is on the table,” the source added that producers want someone who’s a “firecracker.”

“The show could also go younger and have a younger voice in the mix, because if they keep Luke and Lionel, they want someone who is a bit of a firecracker,” they added. “They would consider changing the entire panel if need be, even though they love Lionel and Luke.”

Additional sources claim Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain could be offered the job

The source who spoke to DailyMail.com about Katy Perry’s departure noted that Jennifer Lopez is likely an obvious choice for producers.

“A return from the past is on the cards,” they said. “J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work … people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back.”

Lopez joined the show as a judge in American Idol Seasons 10, 11, 13, 14, and 15. According to Lopez, she left the show on her own accord. However, rumors persisted that Fox, the hosting network at the time, fired Lopez after she asked for a $2 million raise.

Another source told The Sun that producers are considering Shania Twain as a suitable replacement for Perry.



“They are looking at several options for replacing Katy,” the source said. “Names like Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain … are in the frame because they have worked on the show before and are ‘safe’ faces, but there is a push for Miley.”

Lionel Richie said Katy Perry’s replacement will keep the show ‘interesting’

‘American Idol’ stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with Jimmy Kimmel | Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan know Katy Perry plans to leave after American Idol Season 22. Richie spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about Perry’s departure.

“No, we didn’t know about it,” Richie said regarding her departure before her announcement. “But, it makes sense. In other words, the reason I love coming on the show here with you, and the reason I’m doing American Idol is because I have 400 years of stories and a life in the music business. I have things that I’ve done. So, when Katy says, ‘I want to go and create some stories,’ remember, she’s young.”

“They are keeping tight-lipped because I don’t even know,” Richie said about Perry’s replacement. “But, I’m telling you, it’s going to be really interesting.”

American Idol Season 22 airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

